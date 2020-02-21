Entertainment

The cast of 'The First Wives Club' meets again

February 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
New Republic has a new project at hand, 'Family Jewels', by Peter Hoare, a family comedy that will unite the cast of a 1996 film, 'The First Wives Club': Goldie hawn, Bette Midler Y Diane Keaton.

In 'Family Jewels', the characters of Hawn, Midler and Keaton are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their children and grandchildren, after the man they were married to falls dead in large warehouses in New York. Production could begin this year. Hoare will also write the script.

"The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I am delighted to help bring them together on the screen for several generations of fans"said Bradley Fischer, one of the directors of New Republic. Brian Oliver, the other co-director of the company, assured that this film"It fits perfectly into our plan to finance and produce four to six large studio movie theaters a year and put movie stars back where they should be, on the big screen"adds Oliver.

There are no details of when production will begin, but if they start shortly, it is possible to tell the story next year, just coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the film.

At the time, the 1996 film directed by Hugh Wilson who joined this trio, was very well received. The story was taking place in New York, where three women agreed at the funeral of a friend and concluded that their husbands have abandoned them for younger women. They then decide to form a club to take revenge on them.

