The cast of 'Stranger Things' will make you laugh

Actors in television series spend so many hours together, especially when it comes to successful fiction with several seasons, that they end up hair-raising or starting a family. The cast of 'Stranger Things' it's in the second group, luckily for them. The guys in the Netflix production get along great. They show their affection every time one shares a publication on their Instagram accounts and they are left out of recording on many occasions. The last time we saw them together was a few days ago thanks to James Corden. There are many 'celebrities' who have climbed into their car to live this musical experience: Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, among others.

The popular American presenter called The entire cast of 'Stranger Thins' to star in one of their wonderful 'Carpool Karaoke' And they, who cannot be more fans of a party, even if it is inside a car, signed up without thinking. And look how they had it because we have the video that shows that they are artists.

'Stranger Things' cast mounts party at James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'

With this action, the cast of 'Stranger Things' shows that no one wins them on the mission to sing in James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'. In the video we see Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink giving it all with songs like Panic's High Hopes!

For now, we'll have to settle for watching the guys from the Netflix series like this because the recordings of season 4 They stand still until the coronavirus threat passes. We hope it will be soon and we will all be back to normal, including the people of Hawkins.