The Cast Of Sabrina Meets Again

Their stories captivated us for seven seasons. However, in 2003 we had to say goodbye forever to the team that formed 'Sabrina, the teenage witch'. It has been 17 years since the series ended, but to our delight and nostalgia, the cast has come back together. And he shared the momentazo in social networks.

It has been your own Melissa Joan Hartwho played the young woman Sabrina Spellman, who uploaded an image to his Instagram account of the meeting of several of the cast members. The reason? A dinner.

"TV dinner," the 43-year-old actress wrote in the publication description. The artist looks smiling in the company of Nate Richert, David Lascher and Elisa Donovan, who played Harvey Kinkle, Josh Blackhart and Morgan Cavanaugh, respectively.

Obviously fans of the mythical series went crazy with the snapshot, which reached more than 20,000 likes soon. In addition to many emojis of emotion and good comments, this photo of the reunion was also used to re-insist on a new part of the series where they could meet More details of your favorite characters: "We need a new Sabrina where she starts with Sabrina and Harvey, committing, then married, buying a farm, having children, etc. Please, this must happen. It must also be available everywhere and in all sources," a fan pleaded.

It seems that is not going to happen, for now, but Netflix already has the third season of your updated Sabrina.