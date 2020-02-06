The cast of My Hero Academia has been officially enriched with some new voice actors

Share it:

Over the past few months, the epic of My Hero Academia he was able to conquer the spotlight again thanks to various collateral works. Not only does the manga continue its run, but we are also in the midst of a new season of the anime series which will soon be joined by a chatted video game.

After a long wait, in fact, My Hero Academia Season 4 has come to the small screen and every single episode has been able to make fans discuss widely, who became inflamed on social media thanks to the events and twists shown from time to time. Well, just in order to beat the iron while it's hot, during the last few hours new information has been revealed on what the future of the work will be.

Going into more detail, it has been made known via Twitter that two new voice actors will join the cast off currently working on the production, two voices that will have the important task of bringing to life the new villains that will be the background for the events that we will discover through the next episodes. Below you can read the names of the new arrivals:

Kouichi Yamadera (lent the voice for Beerus in Dragon Ball Super) as Gentle

Yui Horie (lent the voice for Minori Kushieda in Toradora!) As La Brava

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read our review of the 16th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.