The cast of 'Love Actually', yesterday and today

'Love Actually' It is one of the most endearing films of the Christmas dates. The 2003 film has become a classic for many reasons: its romanticism, the ingenious comments of the type 'Eight is a lot of legs, David' ("Eight is many legs, David", the fact that his argument is so simple and at the same time be so entertaining and, of course, the whole cast.
Richard Curtis was able to bring together some of the most iconic British actors of that time: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman (who unfortunately died in 2016), Bill Nighy … The film also served as a launching pad for young talents like January Jones (one of the American girls who is attracted to Colin Frissal) who would later be part of one of the biggest hits on television, 'Mad Men'.
Check out how the actors who appeared in 'Love Actually' 16 years ago were and how they have changed.
Mark (Andrew Lincoln)
Poor Mark falls in love with Juliet, the wife of his best friend, Peter, a love that comes to light when we see the wedding recording tape full of close-ups of the bride. He then apologizes and explains his love through an iconic sequence of posters.
What has Andrew Lincoln done since then?
Lincoln is still in the front line of fire thanks to his role as Rick Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'.
Sarah (Laura Linney)
Sarah has been desperately in love with her co-worker Karl for "two years, seven months, three days and one hour and 30 minutes." They go to the company's Christmas party together but everything gets the most emotional when she receives a call from her brother.
What has Laura Linney done since then?
Win several awards. Linney has been awarded an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as a patient affected by cancer in the television series 'Con C Uppercase'. She has also been nominated for three Oscars, has won several Emmys for 'Wild Iris', 'Frasier', 'John Adams' (and a Golden Globe and an Actors Guild Award for this latest work) and has starred in this last year 'Ozark ', a Netflix series.
Jamie (Colin Firth)
After finding his wife in bed with her brother when she was faking a disease so as not to go to a wedding with him, Jamie travels to France to write a book and also find love.
What has Colin Firth done since then?
Win an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and an Actors Guild Award for 'The King's Speech', interpret the love of Bridget Jones, Mark Darcy, in the three films of the saga, in addition to many other roles such as the one that stars in the series 'Kingsman: Secret Service'.
Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor)
Peter ends up being betrayed by his best friend Mark, who falls in love with his wife, Juliet. Everything ends well for Peter, because he and Juliet remain happily married while he completely ignores the whole issue of the love declaration on posters.
What has Chiwetel Ejiofor done since then?
A lot of things! Ejiofor starred Stepping strong in 2005 and was nominated for the BAFTA award for the emerging star the following year, losing to James McAvoy. In 2008, he won the prestigious Olivier Award for Best Theater Actor for his performance in Shakespeare's 'Othello'. In 2013, Ejiofor played Solomon Northup in the Oscar-winning '12 years of slavery 'director Steve McQueen (and for which he won a BAFTA Award for Best Actor and for which he was nominated for the Oscars and the Golden Globes) and starred in 2015 'Mars'. That same year he was awarded the Order of the British Empire.
Karen (Emma Thompson)
Devastating, purely devastating. Karen discovers her husband Harry's Christmas present, which is a gold necklace … and realizes that it was not bought for her, but for a younger and sexually attractive co-worker. His gift was, in reality, a CD by Joni Mitchell.
What has Emma Thompson done since then?
To remain a great actress. Recently, she has been nominated for the Golden Globe for her work on 'Late Night'. After Love Actually she played Professor Trelawney in the saga of 'Harry Potter', worked on 'The Magic Nanny' and played Mrs. Potts in the remake of 'Beauty and the Beast'.
John (Martin Freeman)
He plays John, a mediocre movie actor who falls in love with his co-star Judy.
What has Martin Freeman done since then?
His role has focused on romantic comedy roles and for his role as Tim in 'The Office'. Freeman has also triumphed in Hollywood thanks to his work in 'The Hobbit', in the television series 'Sherlock', in 'Fargo', as well as in 'Black Panther' and 'Captain America'.
Billy Mack (Bill Nighy)
He plays an old shabby, rude and slightly pathetic rocker whose version of the classic 'Love is All Around' by Wet Wet Wet becomes Christmas number 1.
What has Bill Nighy done since then?
The legendary British actor played the villain Davy Jones in the saga of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and won a Golden Globe in 2006 for the television series 'Gideon's Daughter'. He also participated in 'Pride', 'The exotic Marigold Hotel' and in the first part of 'Harry Potter' and the deathly hallows such as Rufus Scrimgeour.
Juliet (Keira Knightley)
Juliet marries Peter just so that his best friend, Mark, falls in love with her. That's how his face looks when he sees the spooky close-ups of Mark's wedding video: "Well, I'm pretty cute, actually."
What has Keira Knightley done since then?
Knightley became a phenomenon after his roles in 'I want to be like Beckham', 'Pirates of the Caribbean', 'Atonement', 'Pride and Prejudice', 'The Duchess' or 'Anna Karenina'. More recently she has appeared in 'Colette' and in 'Deciphering Enigma' for which she was nominated for an Oscar. It is also the image of Chanel and he received the Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth last year.
The Prime Minister (Hugh Grant)
The new Prime Minister (very similar to the one there was then, Tony Blair), who begins a relationship with Natalie, his secretary, and who confronts the president of the United States at a press conference.
Hugh Grant today
The king of romantic comedies followed his own and starred in 'Bridget Jones's diary', 'You the lyrics, I the music' or 'What happened to the Morgan?' In recent times he has changed his record, with roles in the 'Paddington' saga and in the television miniseries 'A Very English Scandal' (for which he was nominated for an Emmy, an Actor's Union award and a Golden Globe ).
Judy (Joanna Page)
She is the sweet adult film actress who falls in love with her castmate John and tells her after her dates: "All I want for Christmas is you." Lovely.
What has Joanna Page done since then?
'Gavin & Stacey'. Page became famous as Stacey, a Welsh girl who falls in love with an Essex boy named Gavin and in which other actors such as James Corden, Ruth Jones or Rob Brydon acquired notoriety. This sitcom, which ended in 2010, returned this year with a Christmas special.
Colin Frissell (Kris Marshall)
The Briton who finds it hard to find love, partner or sex in the United Kingdom embarks on a trip to the United States where he is suddenly and apparently irresistible.
What has Kris Marshall done since then?
His most relevant role has been that of chief detective of the island of 'Crime in Paradise' between 2013 and 2017. He also starred in the sitcom produced by the BBC, 'Citizen Khan' and gave life to Nick, the eldest son in 'My Family ', another BBC sitcom broadcast between 2000 and 2005.
Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster)
He gives life to Sam, an adorable boy who has just lost his mother and has been taken care of by his stepfather Daniel. He is very much in love with his classmate Joanna and learns to play drums to impress him.
What has Thomas Brodie-Sangster done since then?
Grow a lot! He is currently 29 years old, and played Paul McCartney with Aaron Taylor-Johnson – who gave life to John Lennon – in 'Nowhere Boy'). He has also participated in action films such as the Maze Runner trilogy and made a cameo in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
Jeannie (January Jones)
One of the American girls who are at the bar and who fall for the English charms of Colin.
What has January Jones done since then?
Few are those who remember that Jones appeared in 'Love Actually', which draws attention especially after being one of the most recognizable faces of one of the most popular television series, 'Mad Men', in which he gave life to Betty, the wife of Don Draper. More recently, Jones has given life to Lucy Boynton's mother in the HBO series, 'The Politician'.
What has Olivia Olson done since then?
Olson has returned to the forefront of today thanks to the British television program 'Celebrity X Factor',where he finished in twelfth position.
Karl (Rodrigo Santoro)
Karl was the longtime love of his co-worker Sarah, who even invited him to his house; however, his appointment suddenly ended.
What has Rodrigo Santoro done?
The Brazilian actor was one of the regulars in 'Lost', where he gave life to Paulo and is currently immersed in the 'Westworld' project, whose third season has already finished recording and where he plays Hector Escaton. We could also see him as the Persian king Xerxes in '300' and as Alex, Jennifer Lopez's husband in 'What to expect when you are waiting'.
Daniel (Liam Neeson)
He gives life to Daniel, Sam's stepfather, whom he promises to solve his love problems.
What has Liam Neeson done since then?
Lots of action movies. The best known, the 'Vengeance' saga. In early 2019, Neeson was involved in the controversy after statements in which he recalled a racist episode that he had starred in during his youth.
Mia (Heike Makatsch)
Upon becoming secretary of Alan Rickman's character, Harry begins to flirt with him. Harry accepts that flirt and then asks Mia what he wants for Christmas, which leads him to buy the expensive necklace that he later discovers his wife, Karen. And then our heart breaks.
What has Heike Makatsch done since then?
The German actress has presented several television programs in her country and has also appeared in a drama set in times of World War II, 'The book thief', that starred Geoffrey Rush.
Carol-Anne (Elisha Cuthbert)
Another of the girls who falls for Colin's charms in the American bar, along with January Jones.
What has Elisha Cuthbert done since then?
The Canadian actress became known internationally after giving life to Danielle, the protagonist of 'The neighbor next door'. From 2001 to 2010 was Kim, the daughter of Jack Bauer in the series '24' and from 2011 to 2013 Alex in 'Happy Finals'.
Natalie (Martine McCutcheon)
After being known for playing Tiffany Mitchell in the series 'Neighborhood People', McCutcheon won the role of Natalie, the Downing Street worker who falls in love with the Prime Minister.
What has Martine McCutcheon done since then?
McCutcheon appeared in 2008 on 'Echo Beach', a British soap opera, and has made several cameos in the series 'Double Identity' and 'The Midsomer Murders'.
The American President (Billy Bob Thornton)
Thornton gives life to the American president, who harasses Secretary Natalie and, as a result, suffers from the wrath of Prime Minister Hugh Grant in a scathing press conference.
What has Billy Bob Thornton done since then?
After a couple of decades playing numerous roles, Thornton won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his work in 'Fargo' as Lorne Malvo (in which his partner in 'Love Actually', Martin Freeman also participated). More recently, Thornton has given life to Billy McBride in the Amazon series, 'Goliath'.
