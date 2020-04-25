The cast of Avengers: Endgame kept Iron Man's death a secret for two years

Share it:

Today marks one year of the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of more than a decade of movies started by Marvel studios. Iron Man's sacrifice shocked countless movie theaters worldwide, and his funeral has become one of the most solemn scenes in the entire saga.

There was a character that many took to identify at that funeral. This is Harley Keener, the boy who accompanied Tony Stark in Iron Man 3 and it was played by Ty Simpkins. The funny thing is that the cast of the film already knew what was going to happen, according to Simpkins himself in an interview for the Inverse media.

The actor knew that he would be participating in the film since 2017, so keeping this secret became quite a difficult challenge. "It's two years to keep that a secret," said Simpkins. "It was the most difficult thing."

The co-president of Marvel Studios, Louis D'Esposito, met with the actor to explain the details of his role. "He just told me about the general argument that led to the scene he was in," says Simpkins. "He explained to me how they get to a point where they fight Thanos and then, in the end, Iron Man dies. Then he said he was going to the funeral."

Simpkins also says that the key word to refer to Iron Man's funeral was "Wedding", something that fits with the statements of Tom holland, famous for being a largemouth. He was told that he was filming Tony Stark's wedding for fear that he would not be able to contain the spoilers for the film.

"Wedding was the key word they used with the team and part of the cast," said Simpkins. "People who were auditioning for roles were told it was for a wedding, but it was known beforehand. I knew what I was getting into. I knew when it appeared on the set what was going to happen, and then I put together little snippets of the plot of the rest of the cast. "

He also says that as the Endgame release date approached, it became a more and more difficult task. "In the end, it started to leak a little," said the actor, "just because we shot it in November 2017 and it premiered in 2019."

It's been a year since the world was thrilled with the sacrifice of Iron Man, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe still has a lot to offer.