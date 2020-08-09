the cast is already in the grip of nostalgia

Share it:

Next week, a 7-year journey will come to a close with the final two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ("The End Is At Hand" and "What We're Fighting For"). Here's how the cast of the Marvel series is taking it.

Apparently, the cast of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has as much trouble saying goodbye to the series as we do, who are definitely not ready for the final series.

On Instagram, Clark Gregg a.k.a. Phil Coulson in the MCU has begun sharing a series of photos taken on the set of the show during the last seven years, with throwbacks dating back to the first season (and which you can find all at the bottom of the news).

"In honor of the # latest #agentsofshield I leave you some classic backstage shots"wrote in one of the posts, which was then followed by another equally nostalgic.

The rest of the cast took very little time to comment, from the "desperate cry" and the "broken heart of Elizabeth Henstridge who writes "Oh my Godooooo the last mission!", equally discouraged"Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhgggggggg nooooooooooo" of Chloe Bennet, passing through the weeping emojis of creators and showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen.

But the nicest comment comes from Jason O'Mara, Jeffrey Mace / The Patriot star on the show: "Yes, it's really sad, and you are all great … But get my idea for a holidey special here: part of our conscience got stuck in the Framework, and we shoot it via Zoom, and all the dead characters can come back and IT'S NOT FINISHED, IT CANNOT BE FINISHED, #BRINGBACKAOS WHO'S WITH ME?".

Hey, we're here … And you?