The Cassian Andor series on Disney + may have revealed its release date

Rogue One is one of the stories of Star wars best rated among a large part of the public. Since Disney + announced that it would carry out a new Star Wars Universe series entitled Cassian Andor that would be a prequel to Rogue one, fans of this story have not stopped wondering when it would be released.

Recently, the Variety news website has talked about the inconvenience of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Among upcoming releases on Disney + that he mentions, are the new episodes of the Lucasfilm series The Clone Wars (The Clone Wars), whose seventh season will debut on February 21; the second season of The Mandalorian, scheduled for autumn 2020 and the prequel to Rogue One, Cassian Andor, starring Diego Luna, that would arrive in 2021.

"And several sources tell Variety that it would be safe to assume that the series of prequels "Rogue One", centered on Cassian Andor by Diego Luna, will premiere on the streaming platform in 2021. "

It was confirmed a long time ago, that Alan Tudyk will have the role of K-2SO. The actor was already the voice of the character and made the capture of movements for this peculiar android in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He will do it again for this series that will act as a prequel to the film and will focus on the adventures of the rebel spy Cassian Andor during his formative years in the Rebellion before the events of Rogue One.

In addition, Lucasfilm confirmed that Stephen Schiff The Americans will be the showrunner and executive producer of this new series. This is a small sample of what Disney + can have us prepared for the next two years. The success that the platform has obtained with series like The Mandalorian will make us await a future full of Star Wars titles. Do you want to know why The Mandalorian has been a success? We tell you in our analysis.