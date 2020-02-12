 The Cassian Andor series are still writing it but it will be recorded this year

Share it:

At the end of last year, the Cassian Andor solo series, as a spin-off movie prequel "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story", but this is going to be the year for the Disney + series, or at least that is what its leading actor thinks Diego Luna, who reconfirms that the prequel series will begin shooting this year. Luna will resume her role as Cassian Andor for the Disney + series along with the K2-SO droid that Alan Tudyk helped bring to life.

Talking with both Collider and Entertainemnt Weekly, the actor has confirmed that it will be recorded this year, in addition to sharing his excitement for starting work on the project.

Yes, we are doing it. We will do it this year, ”Luna told ET. It is happening, and I am preparing for it.

Luna acknowledges knowing “very little” about what awaits her, but she does reveal that she has read some scripts.

I'm very excited, ”he says. I can not wait. It's great to tell a story in which you already know the ending. It is a different approach due to beauty and how things happen. It is not just what happens. It is not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact, is the same thing that happened in ‘Rogue One’. You know the end, but you don't know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting.

Speaking with Collider, the actor has confirmed the return of director Tony Gilroy, something we discovered last October – in fact it is said that he was the savior of the series – and adds that, obviously, we will see him younger in the series, which has its logic to be a prequel series.

They are writing it right now, and it's pretty cool. It will be fun, and I'm excited. I can't wait to come back and look younger.

The plans to shoot this year to release the series in 2021 are more than known, but in view of the situation in which the Star Wars universe is currently, confirming that the plans continue as always is a joy.

Via information | ET | Collider