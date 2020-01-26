 The Cassian Andor and K-2SO series would premiere in 2021 at Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The blow that the Star Wars fans have received with the delay in the beginning of the filming of the Obi-Wan series has upset us any option to see it in 2021 by Disney +, so now the view goes to the other series which will begin filming in a matter of a few months — not forgetting that the second season of “The Mandalorian” opens this fall—, we talk about the prequel / spin-off series of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

The series focused on Cassian Andor and K-2SO would begin recording this June in Europe and there is still no official release date, but yes it seems increasingly likely to be released in 2021. In the news that Variety has dedicated to covering the delay of the Obi-Wan series, they comment that “multiple sources” assure them that the series will arrive at the Disney streaming platform next year.

Diego Luna will return for this series as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. In ‘Rogue One’They tell us that Cassian helped repair and reprogram the imperial droid K-2SO. Not many details about the series have been revealed, but it will be prequel – something also logical as the character died at the end of ‘Rogue One’– and the series is expected to touch the character's backstory, as well as provide a different view of the political landscape of Star Wars.

Via information | Variety