The captains of Córdoba ask Rubiales not to end the Second B

This past Tuesday the RFEF issued an official statement in which it showed the plan that it had presented to the CSD to end non-professional football in Spain. A plan that consisted, basically, of concluding the season without promotions and with express promotions: single-player Play Off system.

This Play Off system would involve the first four of each group of the Second B, something that would leave Córdoba without options to ascend, as he was fifth when the competition was suspended. Therefore, the captains have wanted to issue a statement asking the RFEF to rectify and change their point of view.

The captains of Córdoba express the following: