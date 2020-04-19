The captains of Córdoba ask Rubiales not to end the Second B

This past Tuesday the RFEF issued an official statement in which it showed the plan that it had presented to the CSD to end non-professional football in Spain. A plan that consisted, basically, of concluding the season without promotions and with express promotions: single-player Play Off system.
This Play Off system would involve the first four of each group of the Second B, something that would leave Córdoba without options to ascend, as he was fifth when the competition was suspended. Therefore, the captains have wanted to issue a statement asking the RFEF to rectify and change their point of view.
The captains of Córdoba express the following:
- "We do not understand the radical change in position of the president of the RFEF when, until the same day of issuing the statement indicated above, he was in favor of ending this season at all costs."
- "If the reasons are to safeguard the health of both the players and the rest of the professionals who can intervene in the dispute of a football match, trying to reduce as much as possible the duration of that interrupted season finale by permanently suspending the 10 pending matches and carrying out a play-off called express, we understand that this play-off must be done with the inclusion in it of those teams that for their sporting career, throughout the entire championship played, and the Since they occupy the classification on day 28 (last day played) they deserve it, and not only based on this last criterion, which, although it has not been clearly specified in the federation's statement, due to the news that appeared in Press seems that the criterion by which the RFEF is inclined is to include in this play-off the first 4 teams that occupy the classification on Matchday 28, without taking into account that trajectory of sport followed throughout the championship or that in the absence of 10 days for the end of it it is very likely that changes will arise in the current classification, causing in case of adopting this last criterion a tremendous injustice ".
- "For all these reasons, we think that the fairest way to end this season would be to suspend it in the state it is in, to wait for this painful situation to pass, and once it can be played without risk for players and other professionals who intervene in the development of a football match, resume the competition, extend the contracts of the players that end this season and, once finished, depending on the time available, prepare the next one with fixed rules from start to finish, in the that all parties know the content of these rules at the beginning ".
