The Cannes Film Festival will not take place virtually

The coronavirus crisis has caused many cultural events to be postponed, but others have chosen to go ahead with an online version offering their programming through streaming services. However the Cannes Festival You have completely ruled out this option. Initially scheduled for May and with Spike Lee as president of the Official Selection jury, the organizers are still looking forward to celebrating it in late June or even July, but there is no date yet, not yet confirmed. However, what they are clear about is that they are not considering a digital edition. “It is a model that, due to the history and soul of Cannes, would not work. What is a digital festival? It would be necessary to begin by asking the owners of the rights if they agree ”, explains Thierry Fremaux, director of the contest, to Variety. Movies directed by Wes Anderson or Paul Verhoeven on a computer? Discover ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ or ‘Soul’ somewhere other than a movie theater? If the releases of these tapes have been postponed so that they can be enjoyed on the big screen, why would we release them before on a digital device? I don't think directors want their jobs to end up being seen on an iPhone. ”

In the absence of a final decision, Fremaux anticipates that "We will have to think of a way to show movies so as not to waste a year, but it certainly will not be a precarious and improvised alternative to Cannes or Venice."