The candle with the smell of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina for $ 75 runs out

It may seem like a joke, but it is not. Just a few hours ago that Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts at UCM) announced a candle that gives off the smell of her vagina. A product that was put on sale for the general public and that, now, is already completely sold out. And that the product does not give a too detailed description of what it is "The fragance". Enough with a "This Smells Like My Vagina", quite explicit after all.

In any case, the description of the product – which is priced at $ 75 – ensures that the fragrance evokes a "Funny, beautiful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected aroma.". However, now it is no longer possible to acquire it. Before it was possible through Goop, the brand of the well-known actress.

Although it is the first time she has put on sale such a controversial product, the actress has released a lot of products related to the beauty sector. In certain cases, receiving multiple criticisms from the scientific community, which considers that many of them are not proven.

Beyond the eccentric that the whole subject is, it is likely that it is an advertising campaasapland for the next series that the actress will premiere on Netflix. Its name is The Goop Lab, it will be released on January 24, 2020 and, as you may have sensed due to the name, it will be based on its own brand.

Now, it will be necessary to see if more spare parts of a product arrive that, of course, are completely free of chemical elements. Another story is the creation process, which could be explained in the series we were talking about.

What do you think of this whole thing? Do you think it could be an original way of trying to eliminate clichés with respect to the female sexual organ? Or is everything simpler? Send us your comments here or on social networks.

Source: The Guardian