The cancer would have returned to Fernando del Solar; continue in intensive care

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The magazine of shows TvNotas revealed that the health of Fernando del Solar would be seriously compromised, so the driver had to be transferred to a hospital, south of Mexico City.

According to a person close to the family, Fernando del Solar would be very serious in health but his family does not want anything leaked to the press.

He is intubated in intensive care and was found … a tumor in his chest! ”

According to the source consulted by TvNotas, “due to the side effects of chemotherapies, because they caused a failure in your immune system and the liver was not processing food"

According to the magazine Fernando was at home, in the company of his partner, when he suddenly felt dizzy and could not breathe.

"He thought it was normal for the weather change, because it is very cold at this time, so he did not want to go to the hospital, until after a while an anxiety crisis came and he could no longer".

According to the first reports, Fernando would get an infection that produced very high fevers, as well as severe pain in the side of the chest and a lot of cough. Therefore, in the hospital they decided to keep him in intensive care.