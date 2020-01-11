The canceled Super Star Wars (SNES) prototype for Mega Drive appears

Share it:

Although Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order has taken all eyes on videogames from Star wars refers, we must remember that the saga of the Star Wars It has had a large number of games throughout its history, which have been landing on various platforms. One of them was Super Star Wars, which arrived in SNES in 1992 and began to develop a version for Mega Drive, which was finally incomplete and did not go on the market. Even so, some players could play it and now we can see the gameplay of that version of the game.

This was going to be Super Star Wars (SNES) for Mega Drive

Launched in 1992, Super star wars It was one of the most impressive Star Wars titles of the time. Based on the films in the saga, Super Nintendo used the exclusive capabilities to leave a game that both players and critics liked. It had such an impact that the creators of Sega Genesis They wanted to have a version of the game on their console. Even so, the idea remained in a prototype and a copy of the incomplete version only reached some players such as "The Cutting Room Floor" and "Hidden Palace", which today have shared exclusive gameplay of the game, never seen so far.

Although the game is clearly incomplete, from what we can see on the screen it seems to be quite faithful to the original SNES game. However, since Sega Genesis games could not emulate Super Nintendo's Mode 7 skills, they would have occurred some changes. One of these variations, to understand it by an example, is that in the sequence of destruction of the Death Star of the original Super Nintendo it seems that it would have been transformed into a first person sequence in the version that concerns us. Even so, the gameplay that we can observe does not show images of this sequence, which means that LucasArts He probably didn't get it done before the game was canceled.

