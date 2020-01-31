the canceled series of George Lucas

Share it:

Once the Star Wars prequel trilogy is over, George Lucas I had other plans for the galactic saga. Not only would it have been his dream to roll one more trilogy, to complete the last trilogy, that is, episodes 7, 8 and 9; but also make the first series in real Star Wars action. For a long time he was planning it, long before finishing 'Revenge of the Sith'. Your idea? A series focused on the rest of the characters we didn't know about Star Wars, and how they survived the rise of the Empire, thus joining the trilogy of prequels with the classical trilogy.

The project responded to the name of 'Star Wars: Underworld' and George Lucas planned 100 episodes of 42 minutes each. In fact, among those chapters we found the stories we saw later in 'Rogue One' and in 'Han Solo: a Star Wars story'. But, with George Lucas behind,why the project did not come forwardand? One word: MONEY.

"We have 50 hours of the series. But we are trying to discover a different way of making movies, looking for a different technology that makes shooting the series economically viable. Right now, it costs what a Star Wars movie, but we must find the way to reduce costs to the tenth part, because it’s television. We’ll get there at some point. It’s a difficult process. Obviously, when we discover the way, it’s going to affect the way we make movies. dollars. When we discover the form, they can be made for 50 million "

The plot would be located just after Order 66 and so far we had not been able to see images of that series. But thanks to the holonet YouTube channel we can see an excerpt of how the first chapter would have been. Of course, keep in mind that it is a working copy, not the end result.

Plots of 'Star Wars: Underworld'

Throughout the 100 chapters, there are many plots that are confirmed that we would see in the series:

. Darth vader quelling a rebellion in Coruscant

. The clones would start to age very fast and they would become generals who train the new troops

. Boba Fett would have a very important role in the series

. We would see the first encounter between Han Solo and Chewbacca, in addition to how he won the Millennium Falcon

. We would know more about the Emperor Palpatine's youth, and his name would be revealed to us: Sheev

. The rebel group of Saw Warrior we met in 'Rogue One'

. There would be a Empire Day, as we saw later in 'Star Wars Rebels'