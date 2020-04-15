The Canary Islands ask their clubs what to do with the competitions

The Canary Soccer Federation has sent this Wednesday to the non-professional clubs of the Archipelago a document where they are consulted what to do with competitions in the face of the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

The private document, which has been accessed by SER, includes a question to which clubs (until Friday, April 17) can give three possible answers: "What does your club think about the way in which the RFEF has proposed to solve the problem of soccer and futsal competitions for the current season? " You can give an answer "compliant" or "non-compliant"; but also respond with an alternative proposal.

The document speaks of "an exceptional situation", confirms that the appropriate mechanisms will be worked to increase the number of teams per group or the creation of new groups "with a maximum validity of three or four seasons".

A 'play off' to a single match, if possible with a concentration system, to determine the next promotions. These performances would take place in Segunda B, Tercera, state-level competitions for women's football and futsal, as well as youth ones.

This Wednesday, the SER has advanced that Friday will be held by videoconference (at 5:00 p.m.) a telematic meeting to which all the archipelago clubs are invited, who can participate with up to two representatives.