The Canadian Army reports on its problems with Pokémon GO

Ever since it came out, Pokémon GO has been the protagonist of several news articles, which often have aroused more than a smile, but which sometimes must be framed in the right direction, to remind us that the game is fine, but paying attention to the world around us should still be the priority .

L'Canadian Army therefore, between the serious and the facetious, he collected some testimonies of his own members with the app of Niantic, telling anecdotes of how people have been all too easily distracted by their own screen smartphone to notice what was happening in the palm of one's nose.

Canadian civilians have in fact begun to travel near the military bases in the country, as well as in government-owned buildings, to catch the pokémon, while the agents on duty looked perplexed, undecided about what to do.

Major Jeff Monaghan, an officer on duty in Kingston, Ontario, wrote in an email: "Please warn the Commissioners that Fort Frontenac appears to be both a Pokégym and a Pokéstop. I will be completely honest in saying that I have no idea what that means."

At least three police officers, serving on different bases, had the task of walking with smartphones and a notepad on hand to search for Pokémon, Pokéstop is Pokégym closer to take account of the situation. "Maybe we'll have to hire a twelve year old to help us", wrote a military man in another email.

A woman was surprised with her three children while trying to climb a tank on a military base, always for catch a Pokémon, and the police responded to a call to report suspicious activity in a parking lot, while still dealing with players from Pokémon GO.

In short, many false alarms were created by the app Niantic, but there are also those who see the positive side: "Maybe someone will come to visit our museum"said Major Alicia Saucier, speaking of her military base in Petawawa, Ontario.

