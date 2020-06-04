The Calvary of Ronaldinho continues in Paraguay: three months of confinement and without signs of freedom

Share it:

Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho Gáucho remains imprisoned in Paraguay (EFE)

Nobody imagined that the former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho Gaucho he would still be in Paraguay at this time of year when he set foot at the Asunción airport in early March. What was a promotional visit ended up becoming an ordeal for the former player of the PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan, among other clubs. Dinho and his brother are on their way to fulfill three months of confinement preventive, without signs of freedom.

It is almost the same time that the businesswoman has been on the run Dalia López, who could bring more light to the case, since allegedly commissioned to process Paraguayan passports with which both entered Guaraní territory and which turned out to be false.

López, about whom weighs an international search and capture order, was the one who received Ronaldinho already Roberto de Assis Moreira on arrival at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport. As published on Wednesday the print edition of the newspaper ABC Color, this businesswoman would have paid some $ 21,000 to staff of the Directorate of Police Identifications and Migrations for the documents for the two brothers.

Dalia López, a fugitive and with an international arrest warrant, was the one who received Ronaldinho on his arrival in Asunción.

The intermediaries for that management were, allegedly, two accused in the case, Sebastián Medina and Ivan Ocampos, both under house arrest, as detailed to the station Cardinal Radius. The management of both could also include documents for the Brazilian businessman Wilmondes Sousa Lira, another of the defendants and in prison when being indicated as the contact between López and the De Assis Moreira brothers.

The procedures were carried out, according to that version, through Wilson Arellano, son of Bernardo Arellano, former official of the Migration Directorate and suspected of obtaining the Paraguayan documents from the three Brazilians, for a total of $ 18,000. To this sum some $ 13,500 deposited in the state National Development Bank in three accounts and in the name of each one, by way of surety as it involves the filing of foreigners, according to the testimony of these intermediaries.

One of them, Medina, told that radio station that this guarantee device was proof of the legality of the process. However, it noted that it had been informed that Brazilians were not listed in official records, despite which the process continued until the documents were received on March 1, four days before the arrival of Ronaldinho.

In this regard, Medina declared to the station that for this he and Ocampos visited Anastasio Ojeda on the 2nd of that month, an advisor to the interior minister, Euclid Acevedo, to comment on the irregularities. According to his account, Ojeda referred them to Alexis Penayo, then director of Migrations, who would later resign after the scandal broke.

Neither Medina neither Ocampos they detailed in that interview how those documents went to Ronaldinho and his brother.

Ronaldinho is serving a house arrest in a hotel in Asunción (REUTERS)

Ronaldinho, who traveled to Paraguay to support with his image the project of a foundation promoted by Dalia López, entered the prison as a precaution to 48 hours of his arrival and since last April 7 that he meets a home pressure in a luxurious hotel in the capital, a benefit he obtained with the payment of a deposit of $ 1.6 million.

The Prosecutor's Office points to Dalia López as the alleged head of a network dedicated to “Facilitate the preparation and use of false identity documents and passports”. But as the investigation progresses slowly, Ronaldinho and his brother remain locked up for the alleged crime of “Use of public documents with false content”, with an expectation of sentence of up to five years.

(With information from EFE)

