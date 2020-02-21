'The call of the wild', 'The plan' and more …

Share it:

Without eating or drinking it, 2020 has already planted us in a Friday, 21st of February which kicks off carnivals throughout the country. But if your thing is not to disguise you, movie theaters will receive a good dose of billboard releases that this weekend they have an immense variety, and that they arrive headed by a new adventure for the whole family starring Harrison Ford.

In addition, Raúl Arévalo, Antonio de la Torre and Chema del Barco adapt the play 'The plan', Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller take us through a 'Manhattan with no way out', and big names like Brian de Palma sneak into a list with great international character.

'The Call of the Wild' ('The Call of the Wild', 2020)

In favor: Having Chris Sanders to the address in a family-style adventure tape invites you to trust the proposal, since the filmmaker is responsible for titles such as 'How to train your dragon' or 'The Croods'. The cast of the film, which, in addition to Harrison Ford, has names like Dan Stevens, Omar Sy or Karen Gillan.

Against: Visually it looks especially aberrant. The use of the CGI is well to blame, preventing the public's connection with Buck not being total due to its unreal aspect and its unbalanced integration with the real image. Your tone may sin tear at some times.

'The plan' (2019)

In favor: Above all, its protagonist trio, composed of some Raúl Arévalo, Antonio de la Torre and Chema del Barco who extract gold from the libretto, based on the play by Ignasi Vidal. Its dramatic agility and the surprises that it can end up in spite of its apparent simplicity.

Against: Being a feature film propped up almost exclusively on its inspired actors and their performances, some viewers might find the film uninteresting in visual terms.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The plan': a critique of masculinity and the break between humor and more drastic tragedy of recent Spanish cinema

'Manhattan with no way out' ('21 Bridges', 2019)

In favor: The simplicity that hides behind its archetypal police history and its tremendous ease to entertain without any pretensions. Enjoy New York City once again as the perfect setting for this type of feature film. The duo composed of Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller.

Against: His libretto could be much more inspired, as well as the construction of his characters, which runs along the fine line that separates the archetype from the cliché. He does not have enough strength to stand out among his recent counterparts.

Plus…

'Queen & Slim' (2019)

Melina Matsoukas debuted this drama with a strong racial component starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.

'Domino' (2019)

Master Brian de Palma returns to the charge with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in this Danish production action thriller.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Domino': Brian De Palma pulls a trade to carry out an impossible mission

'Monkeys' (2019)

From Colombia, Alejandro Landes signs the winner of the Special Jury Prize of the last edition of the Sundance Festival.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Monkeys', an anguishing story of impeccable invoice about the nonsense of war

'The children of San Luis' (2020)

Álex López and Antonio J. Rojas direct this thriller on horseback between Andalusia today and 1832.

'Our mothers' (2019)

César Díaz writes and directs the winner of the Golden Chamber for the best debut opera of the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

'The swallows of Kabul' ('Les hirondelles de Kaboul', 2019)

We close the premieres of the week with this particular animated proposal, which comes from France.

The Espinof team recommendations

Kiko Vega: 'Domino'. 'Domino' is insane. Brian De Palma metamorphosed into Tommy Wiseau taking out as he can a project that should never have started. Pure cult. Fun Wild. Insane Terrorist. Its staging remains a guarantee. Almost almost a De Palma of those we like. There were plenty of ideas, money was missing.

Mikel Zorrilla: 'Sonic, the movie'. For being a very entertaining film that recovers the spirit of certain films of the 90s and at the same time knows how to use the character and bring it to our day. The script may be a bit raunchy, but there is chemistry between Sonic and James Marsden and it is also a pleasure to find a Jim Carrey unleashed and on top very inspired.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!