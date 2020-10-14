The call of Cthulu: the manga based on the masterpiece of HP Lovecraft arrives in Italy

The call of Chtulu, the manga transposition of Gou Tanabe from the timeless masterpiece of Howard Phillips Lovecraft, will arrive in Italy on October 21st thanks to J-Pop Manga. The work was serialized in 2019 in the Kadokawa monthly Monthly Comic Beam, winning critical acclaim and a nomination for the 2020 Eisner Awards.

Published in 1928 in the pulp magazine Weird Tales, the original story is remembered as one of the most representative of HP Lovecraft and the entire Cthulhu Cycle, an expression originating from the strong impact exerted by this writing and over time it has become the name to indicate that part of Lovecraftian production linked to an imaginary shared mythical universe. Furthermore, the call of Cthulhu has always represented a profound source of inspiration for many writers, first of all Robert E. Howard, author of the Conan The Barbarian series.

The volume tells the story of Francis Wayland Thurston, who finds the diaries and documents of his deceased great-uncle, who died in what apparently was an accident: thus begins the journey that will lead the protagonist towards a disturbing adventure that will forever upset the its existence and its knowledge of the universe.

The transposition of “The Call of Cthulu” will be available on October 21 in two versions of large deluxe hardcover format, in imitation leather, 16.7×24, inspired by editions of novels from the beginning of the last century: one exclusively for Mondadori stores and one available in every sales channel. The regular version, which continues in the same format as the previous volumes of the series, will be available from 25 November. The price of the normal version (paperback with dust jacket) will be €7,50, while the splendid single volume will cost €20.

