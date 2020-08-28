The Butler, the film in which Barack Obama should have made his debut as an actor

Share it:

This evening it airs on Rete 4 The Butler, a 2013 drama written and directed by Lee Daniels starring Forest Whitaker, inspired by the events of Eugene Allen, the White House butler for more than thirty years.

The man saw alternating in the US presidency well 7 presidents, even managing to savor the chance to meet Barack Obama, the first black president in American history.

The narration of the film starts from the meeting of Cecil Gaines, the imaginary name chosen for the butler, with the first African American president of the United States. Pending the interview, theman retraces the story of his life which is closely linked to the struggle for the emancipation of blacks in America.

Throughout the story, the events are presented from the point of view of a man who has always been in a subordinate role. He is contrasted by the figure of his son Louis who has always fought for the claims of African Americans and that he even decides to found the Black Panthers, a violent protest movement against whites.

The director has long considered asking President Obama to play himself in the film. Since, however, it was the middle of the 2012 presidential election, the actor was eventually cast Orlando Eric Street for the part of the first African American president in history.

