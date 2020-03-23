The Burn The With chapters will be available on the MangaPlus website!

Share it:

Today, the vice president of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine confirmed that the chapters of the new work by Tite Kubo, creator of Bleach, will arrive on the website, and therefore on the smartphone application, MangaPlus.

In the last few days the mangaka Tite Kubo is making a lot of talk about itself, thanks to the new anime about its historical series, Bleach, which will return with the saga dedicated to the millennial war, and also to new proposals in the manga and anime field related to his new work, Burn The Witch.

The same author has confirmed that it will not be a long series, so it is plausible to think of a few volumes, contrary to what happened for the adventures of Ichigo that developed over the course of 74 volumes, published in Italy by Planet Manga. Although the serialization of Burn The Witch had already been made official, it had not yet been specified when fans could read the chapters of the manga.

However, it was the vice president of WSJ who stated, in the post I find at the bottom of the page, that in conjunction with the publication in the magazine of the chapters of Burn The Witch, scheduled for this summer, it will be possible to read them on the site and on the application of MangaPlus. Undoubtedly good news for those who followed the incredible work of master Kubo.