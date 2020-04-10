The Bundesliga points to May 9 as a possible restart date

The German Football Federation (DFB) are considering restarting the Bundesliga on May 9 if the authorities give their permission depending on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bild reports, DBF officials agreed during a video conference on Thursday that restarting the competition on May 9 was more likely to get the ball rolling again a week earlier, May 2.

The conference was about the third division, but Bild quoted a spokesperson as saying the DFB is following the plans of the German Soccer League (DFL) that runs the Bundesliga and second division. However, said spokesperson stressed. what a decision like that "It depends on many external factors."

German soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs hope to resume action in May to complete the season in late June, which would minimize losses. The matches would be played behind closed doors, but a restart requires permission from the German state and health authorities. This week, several clubs like Bayern have returned to training following safety measures to avoid infection.