Sports

The Bundesliga points to May 9 as a possible restart date

April 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The German Football Federation (DFB) are considering restarting the Bundesliga on May 9 if the authorities give their permission depending on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bild reports, DBF officials agreed during a video conference on Thursday that restarting the competition on May 9 was more likely to get the ball rolling again a week earlier, May 2.

The conference was about the third division, but Bild quoted a spokesperson as saying the DFB is following the plans of the German Soccer League (DFL) that runs the Bundesliga and second division. However, said spokesperson stressed. what a decision like that "It depends on many external factors."

German soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs hope to resume action in May to complete the season in late June, which would minimize losses. The matches would be played behind closed doors, but a restart requires permission from the German state and health authorities. This week, several clubs like Bayern have returned to training following safety measures to avoid infection.

READ:  The doctor from Reims commits suicide, sick with coronavirus, according to 'Le Parisien'
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.