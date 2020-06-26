The “bubbles” that Formula 1 will use to fight the coronavirus on its return to activity

Share it:

Vettel's Ferrari during last year's Singapore GP: the German will roll again the first weekend of July in Austria (Photo: Reuters)

The Formula 1 It will restart its activities the first weekend of July after living with postponements and suspensions of the competitions that were scheduled for the official start of the calendar in March. The coronavirus pandemic forced to reorganize the entire competency grid and also to rethink working methods. Between July 3 and 5 next, they will test the format of the "bubbles" as a way to prevent infection.

This is how he defined the work scheme that will be implemented by Ferrari sports director Laurent Mekies in an interview with several journalists in a virtual way. "The entire F1 will be a bubble, we will go with certificates of aptitude from our doctors and a PCR test carried out four days before traveling, and every five days we will all be tested on the circuit again; temperature upon arrival, mask in all necessary situations ”, pointed out the leader of one of the most symbolic teams as the Spanish newspaper replied Ace.

The Austrian Grand Prix on the circuit Red bull ring, will be the pilot test for this method, taking into account that there will be no spectators in the stands: "Once inside, there will also be bubbles between the teams, and within the teams themselves with minimal interactions reduced to groups of engineers, mechanics, personnel. If there is a positive case, it can be ensured that the number of contacts of the individual is the minimum"

The competitions will be held without spectators (Photo: Reuters)

So far, there are eight races confirmed spread over six countries: two in Spielberg (Austria) and Silverstone (United Kingdom); while the rest will be in Mogyoród (Hungary), Montmeló (Spain), Spa (Belgium) and Monza (Italy). However, the organization hopes that the evolution of the pandemic will allow it to extend the grid of competencies. up to 15 or 18, although that will be known over time. So far, the calendar counts races until the first weekend of September.

What will be seen in Austria will be a detailed work, with maximum controlled movements: “From the airport to the hotel, from the hotel to the circuit and vice versa. We try to have access to all meals in these environments. ” In case there is an unexpected event in Spielberg, there are prepared replacement teams that will be tested as if they were going to travel but will wait for any inconvenience, according to Mekies: "They will not go to Austria, but they will pass the COVID-19 tests just like those who do and will be ready to travel".

In all this context of careful care, the Ferrari leader made clear a peculiarity that not many would have imagined: "I think the biggest challenge, from a very basic perspective, will be wearing a mask all the timeEspecially for the guys in the garage. We've been getting used to it and it's becoming normal. But it is one thing to use it in an office environment and another very different in a place where you are at 40 ° C"

Ferrari will live a special season that goes beyond what happened with the pandemic. The decision to dispense with the services of Sebastian Vettel by 2021 generated a domino effect in the category, while the German will continue to board the Rampant Prancing Horse during this 2020. His seat next year will be owned by the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr., who will continue to command McLaren on this calendar. That place the following year will be occupied by the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is currently at Renault.

