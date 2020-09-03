The Brutalist, Sebastian Stan and Vanessa Kirby among the stars of Brady Corbet’s film

Share it:

Sebastian Stan and Vanessa Kirby have joined the cast of The Brutalist, the new film from Brady Corbet, along with other stars such as Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance. Corbet wrote the film together with his partner Mona Fastvold, who will present his latest film in the current Venice Film Festival.

The Brutalist will tell thirty years of the life of a visionary architect named László Toth (Joel Edgerton) and his wife Erzsébet (Marion Cotillard) who flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of contemporary America.

Their lives are drastically changed by the advent of a mysterious and wealthy client (Mark Rylance).

Production is expected to start in January 2021 and is described ‘an epic saga and an unconventional love story’. The film will be shot in English, Yiddish, Hungarian and a little in Italian. Brady Corbet made his directorial debut in 2015 with The Childhood of a Leader, starring Robert Pattinson.

The latest film directed by Corbet is Vox Lux, presented at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, starring Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

