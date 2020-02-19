Sports

The brutal 'zasca' of Piqué on the scandal in Barcelona

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Gerard Piqué, a strong bastion in the Barca dressing roomHe seems to have a fairly clear opinion about the whole scandal uncovered by our colleagues at SER Catalunya. All this has been caused by a response to the tweet of a journalist and analyst of FC Barcelona.

A tweet from this professional praising the management of the current directive provoked in Gerard Piqué a blunt response, which has been understood as a ‘zasca’ on the social network Twitter. The one who is one of the captains answered with a clear "titella" (puppet) accusing said journalist of "being handled" by the current board of the club.

This response came at midnight after it was known that the president would have met with the staff to give the explanations what makes a response that has been quickly viralized and that users have praised the answer as "Piqué, president" or "We do something, Gerard?"

