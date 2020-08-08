The brutal kick to Messi that generated concern in the face of the duel against Bayern Munich: what Setién said about the blow

Share it:

A kick to Messi that worries and a penalty for VAR

Not everything was happiness for him Barcelona after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The group that directs Quique Setien he had moments of concern in the wake of the hard kick he received Lionel Messi in the game this Saturday that ended with a 3-1 victory against Napoli. The Argentine was "touched" on his left leg by the action that led to the penalty for the third goal and, at the end of the match, uncertainty reigned as to how he would get to the crossroads next Friday against Bayern Munich in the “bubble” of Lisbon.

“I have seen him quite well, he had a very strong blow and you have to be aware of the evolution, you have to treat it, but I don't think there is a problem”Setién said at the end of the match, bringing reassurance regarding the Argentine's presence in the momentous duel against the Germans.

The Barcelona captain lay on the ground for several minutes (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The action in which Messi was touched came about 40 minutes into the first half. Kalidou koulibaly He tried to start from the bottom for Napoli and the Argentine threw himself to the ground to try to take the ball from behind. The Senegalese ended up hitting him a hard kick inside the area and both were thrown on the floor in pain. Concern for the physical state of Rosario had grown due to the fact that had been lying for several minutes, something uncommon for him. He had even given the execution of the prison to the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who had been in charge of scoring the partial 3-0.

Barcelona sources confirmed to the newspaper Brand from Spain that "Leo doesn't have any major injuries." They also specified that the forward's left foot is quite inflamed from the blow, something that will be treated with ice and anti-inflammatories. At the moment, no complementary medical study is planned. The evolution will be seen in the next few hours and as the days go by there will be more details, but from the Old Continent the forecasts are encouraging and everyone agrees that There would be no problem for captain Blaugrana to start against Bayern Munich next Friday.

At the moment no additional medical studies will be carried out (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

It should also be remembered that after Koulibaly's kick, Messi was left touching the hit area, with obvious signs of pain. The last moments of the first half he played them almost standing on the right wing, walking the court waiting for the referee's whistle to go to the changing rooms. Many thought that he could not continue in the match, but the Flea not only came out to play the second half, but ended up completing the 90 minutes of the game.

"See you in Lisbon !!", was the phrase that the Rosario used in his Instagram account – along with a photo of the celebration of his goal – to highlight the classification of Barcelona to the quarterfinals. The message, however, was more than a celebration, it was the confirmation that everyone expected: that He will travel to Portugal to play the Final 8 of the Champions League.

