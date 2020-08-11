The brutal attack of a former Russian footballer that left a referee in the hospital

Share it:

Brutal attack by a former Russian footballer on a referee

This week the images of what was the fierce beating that the former soccer player were Roman shirokovn he hit a referee during an amateur match in Russia. The former player has not yet ruled on what happened and could face criminal proceedings if the judge, who ended up in hospital, makes the corresponding complaint.

The event occurred over the weekend, in a match corresponding to the Celebrity Cup of Moscow, friendly contest in which Shirokovn He plays for the Match Day TV team, with his fellow shows and some friends. There, the former player of the Zenith And from the national team he went crazy against the referee after they did not charge him an alleged criminal offense, for which he launched some insults that everyone who was there heard.

Upon hearing the grievances, the referee applied the regulations and expelled the midfielder. One of the witnesses pointed out that the former player had warned: "If he shows me the red card, I will hit him." So it was. Shirokovn He went to the authority of the field of play and gave him some blows in the face. But as can be seen in the video, that was not the only thing, but he also kicked him several times when he was already on the floor.

So was the face of referee Danchenko

The referee, Danchenko, was immediately transferred to a nearby medical care center where they gave him some stitches in his face and carried out studies that ruled out serious injuries in his left eye, as was feared at first: “I passed four to four and a half hours in the hospital, then another 15-20 minutes in the emergency room ", he detailed on Instagram. “They put stitches all over me, they did a lot of tests. And most importantly, everything seems to be going well for me. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, as they say. Therefore, we continue to go further and continue working. I want to thank everyone for the words of support, this is a difficult time for me and my loved ones, "he wrote.

For his part, German Popkov, organizer of the tournament, spoke about what happened and the statements were shared by the British site Mirror: “There was an ordinary episode, Roman's dispute with the referee, and then the beating began. This is unacceptable, disgusting and terrible. It is very strange behavior. Lots of people saw it live, all of this from a million angles. And this is from people with whom we are completely friends. "

The former attacker has not yet come forward about what happened, and who did it in his place was Dmitry Shnyakin, captain of his team: "Zero excuses, zero justifications for the act of Roman Shirokov. This is a paralyzing episode, a nightmare. I am ashamed and sorry that this happened. "

Shirokov He is 39 years old and left professional football in 2016. Until then he had served as a midfielder for various Russian clubs such as Rubin Kazan, Zenit and Spartak Moscow. In addition, he played 57 games with his national team and was part of the squad at Euro 2008.

