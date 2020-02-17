The British Royal Family has mistakenly included a movie website on its official website

Share it:

The official website of the Royal Family in the United Kingdom has been anecdotally related to a Chinese adult content website.

For now Buckingham Palace has not made any statement about it.

Who has a mouth, is wrong, and who has hands, can mistakenly insert the link of a movie website in the very same official website of the British royal family. So, how do you hear it. This has been the viral anecdote in the United Kingdom that, fortunately, is already solved. As reported early in the newspaper 'Daily Mail', one of the charities that are promoted on the page of the 'royals' led to' click 'on your link to a movie ad from China in which it was offered' Live sex shows. Specifically, the NGO that suffered this anecdotal confusion is Dolen Cymru, a Welsh non-profit association founded in 1985 that fights against social inequality between young people and women both in Wales and in South Africa and Lesotho. A pattern that Prince Harry actively deals with since 2007 and that now, due to an inexplicable error, has garnered extraordinary attention.

According to the newspaper that gave the exclusive implausibility, Buckingham Palace has not yet given an explanation in this regard, although it has already been contacted, so it is clear that this anecdote was due to a simple failure to 'copy and paste' by a worker to an indiscreet link. Has this taken a warning after the confusion?

This was the ‘link’ of discord. Royal Family website

In any case, the important thing about this viral news is that it has put the focus of attention on an organization that, without expecting the slightest, is sure to benefit from this 'error' that is already drawn as the 'epic fail' more grotesque so far this year. And now, if this news has brought you a smile, donate!