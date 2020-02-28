The British royal family at the time of the coronavirus, the alert also reached the court of the Queen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The emergency Coronavirus is giving a hard time to the whole world and not even there British Royal Family it is exempt from the contagion alert. Even if you believe them untouchable, even if you think they live in a universe of their own, actually Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and i royal babies are immersed in the real world: they go around, shake hands and go to school like everyone else.

So much so that right from the school of George and Charlotte of Cambridge, the St. Thomas Battersea of London, the first alert from Coronavirus has arrived: two children of the institute who recently returned from a skiing holiday in Northern Italy were tested with the whole family to check for the presence of Coronavirus. The alarm has returned, the test is negative and all the procedures to be taken in case of contacts with infected people have been taken thanks to the self-quarantine, but given the ease of infection, it is not said that even the little ones at home Cambridge they are not enjoying some rest at home, inside Kensington Palace, like many Italian children who, as a precaution, have stayed away from school in these hours.

George and Charlotte's first day at school in the prestigious London institute. AARON CHOWNGetty Images

The procedures for the containment of an eventual infection are also triggered for Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth: she was also on vacation in the Italian Alps last week, near the so-called red zone of the outbreak. Spokesmen for Zara and her husband Mike Tindall said at the Guardian that they have no symptoms and that they are taking all necessary precautions in the event that they arise.

Italy is one of the favorite places of the British for the winter holidays in February and many people storm our mountains in this period. For this reason, in schools and universities in the UK, the invitation to spread the good practice of notifying and possibly even going into self-quarantine in the event of a return from a red zone of the Italian municipalities outbreak was triggered. Not alarmism, only common sense: the same that led to the preventive isolation of children in the prestigious London school of George and Charlotte of Cambridge.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE