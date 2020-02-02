The British newspaper 'The Times' publishes an article loading against Bale

The British newspaper 'The Times' has published this weekend an article attacking Gareth Bale for not forcing Real Madrid to leave for Tottenham The English club, led by the Portuguese José Mourinho, was very interested in the Welsh footballer. This is something that is not forgiven in England.

One of Britain's most prestigious newspapers, 'The Times', published on its cover the following headline: "Bale, 500,000 pounds a week and golf in the sun".

Cover of the British newspaper

/ 'The Times'

Bale was one of the names that sounded this winter market, which closed this Friday night, to leave the white club. Nevertheless, will continue until the end of the season at the orders of Zidane.

The coach was blunt about a possible departure from Gareth Bale to Tottenham on the last day of the winter market, ensuring that he does not contemplate it, and although Eden Hazard has completed only two training sessions with the rest of the team after his injury, he did not discard it for the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid. Finally, the Welshman was not even summoned.

The famous article already develops the difficulties of the operation and does not forgive that Gareth has not forced to leave the club. The operation was frustrated, according to the newspaper, because perhaps In Madrid there are too many golf courses and an enviable temperature. They criticize the player who lives too well in the capital of Spain and that is why he has been there for seven years.