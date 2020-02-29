Sports

The brilliant exercise of Nia Dennis to the rhythm of Beyoncé that obtained a 9.975

February 29, 2020
A little over a year ago the gymnast Katelyn Oashi left speechless to all gymnastics enthusiasts with a perfect routine that looked rewarded with a '10', the highest possible mark. That month of January 2019 the image of the American crossed the barrier of gymnastics fans and flooded news and social networks around the world.

The same is happening these days with the brilliant exercise of Nia Dennis, also from the University of California. The 21-year-old has captivated the world with her routine to the rhythm of Beyoncé. Unlike his predecessor he has not been able to get the perfect score, since the vote – very criticized – of a judge has made him stay in an almost perfect: a 9,975.

