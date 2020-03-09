Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fruitful stage of Geoff Johns at the head of the Green Lantern franchise, he gave a great decision-making power to the screenwriter within the publishing house, which he took advantage of to create a whole plan that had the bearers of light rings as protagonists. In this way we had a great event like "The darkest night" in which Hal Jordan and his people had to save the DC universe from a horde of undead, among which were various heroes and villains who died at the time.

The outcome of that story connected with another great event, which we have to talk about today, because 12 characters were resurrected: Deadman, Aquaman, Detective Marciano, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Professor Zoom, Jade, Osiris, Maxwell Lord, Firestorm, Captain Boomerang and Falcon. This event immediately led to “The brightest day”, a 24-number miniseries that focused on these characters and the strange reason why the white battery gave them life.

Following the premise Johns construyand a set of apparently unconnected sub-frames but whose connection is established as we move forward in numbers. This way of proceeding followed in the wake of other similar initiatives of the publishing house such as "52" or "Trinity" but without achieving a result as round as, for example, the first of the miniseries mentioned. The main reason is Johns' inability to control 12 different subplots and he ends up focusing on a limited set of characters that are Deadman, Firestorm, the Martian Detective, Aquaman, Hawkman and Hawkgirl and Paloma, Falcon's companion. The rest are relegated to a mere introduction at the beginning of the volume and then their adventures take place at the respective crosses with the event, which were quite a lot.

This makes the initial premise somewhat lame and the progress of the story very rough due to forgetting almost half of the cast at the beginning of the change. To all this is added that, when in the third act, he wants to gather all the frames in a weak way and that makes us especially lost. However, it is not surprising given the ambition of the project and its limited duration.

Once past this point, the story is divided into the five blocks of the characters mentioned above, serving Deadman and his adventures with the white ring as a link and also serving as a reference to “Crisis in Infinite Lands”, which is more than present in this event as it was in the previous great stories of Johns such as the Sinestro Corps war or "The darkest night". This stubborn decision by the screenwriter to review whenever he can the most important event in the history of DC Comics ends up withdrawing force retroactively, but it is something that can be easily ignored by forgetting those fragments.

The different stories they consist practically of individual adventures that could well function as miniseries dedicated to those characters because they worry about their own problems beyond the bond of union that supposes having been resurrected by the White Lantern. As such, some are more interesting than others but they are a good entry point to put back in the spotlight some characters that had not been present for quite some time. To highlight especially the part of Deadman that, beyond being the resource to advance the main plot, has emotional moments recovering its connection with life after spending decades as a ghost.

However, paradoxically the weakest part of this comic is the part of “The brightest day”. Johns tries to give the entity of the White Lantern a kind of personality but it does not fit that a being that exists since the Earth emerged speaks with modern jargon or being sarcastic or ironic, especially if we are accustomed to the computational coldness of all rings of the Corps we've seen so far. The resolution of the plot is not without criticism because, instead of being the culmination of some superior motive that involves Aquaman, the Falcons and others, It turns out to be an excuse to bring another character back in an anti-climactic ending and that serves simply as an advance of what was to come at the time. The mini-series that closes the volume expands on this idea and, although it offers a darker tone that is to be appreciated, it still feels like a procedure to advance a next regular series.

At the visual level there are no problems we have at the plot level. The team of cartoonists headed by Ivan Reis leaves us a very good average result, obviously highlighting the Brazilian and his natural talent for the dynamism of the action or the visual spectacularity that his collaboration with Joe Prado gives him. There are times when you change the artist from one page to another, which avoids a uniformity in the drawing, but they are justified changes at the plot level as they are different subplots.

The volume that ECC Ediciones has brought us is consistent with what the publishing house usually offers us, with a careful translation and a good introductory article. The price is somewhat high but it is also in line with the editorial line of ECC and the entire event is included, so it is not something that especially surprises us.

“The brightest day” is the direct continuation of "The darkest night", where we discovered the reason why the White Lantern brought 12 heroes and villains to life. While the execution is somewhat crude to cover more than you can squeeze in the main series and the main arch is more a means than an end in itself, it is a comic entertaining to read by the various miniarks who recover various characters from the publisher and puts them back in the spotlight. All accompanied by an artistic section of notable high, reaching excellence on a few occasions.

You can buy “The brightest day” here.