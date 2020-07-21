"The bravest man on Earth": the WBC gave the champion belt to the boy who saved his sister from the attack of a dog

Share it:

A week ago that the story of both brothers went viral on social networks (Photo: Instagram @ nicolenoelwalker)

He World Box Council (CMB) delivered to Bridger Walker he honorary champion belt for saving her sister from a dog attack.

"And the new WBC world champion, Bridger ‘The Bravest Man on Earth’ Walker”, Shared the WBC on their social networks, along with a photograph in which the 6-year-old boy holds the scepter.

The story of Walker and his little sister went viral a week ago, because Nicole, his aunt, said that the minor prevented his neighbors' dog from hurting his sister.

"My six-year-old nephew Bridger saved his little sister's life by putting herself between her and a dog that attacked her. After being bitten several times in the face and head, he took his sister's hand and ran with it to keep her safe, "he said. Nicole Walker on Instagram, along with photos of the two little ones in the town of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Bridger Walker received the honorary champion belt (Photo: Instagram @ wbcboxing)

Which meant the little 90 stitches on the face, mainly on the left cheek. What most moved the networks were the minor's words. When he said that it was going through his mind when he went to protect his sister, he explained: "If someone had to die, I thought it must be me"

The actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in The avengers, gave him his shield and recognized his bravery.

“Your sister is very lucky to have you as a brother. Your parents must be very proud. I will send you an authentic Captain America shield, because you deserve it. We need people like you. Hold on, I know recovery can be difficult"The actor expressed in a message.

It was on July 15 that the WBC named the 6-year-old boy as honorary champion for "their brave actions that represent the best values ​​of humanity. Bridger, you are a hero. ”

Bridger Walker mentioned that his reaction was because he considered that "if someone had to die, I thought it must be me" (Photo: Instagram @ nicolenoelwalker)

It should be noted that Bridger Walker likes geology and science, so they have a collection of rocks and minerals, after what happened began receiving rare stones from various parts of the United States.

Nicole Walker pointed out that the bond with the neighbors is not conflictive. "I would like to clarify that the dog owners are very good people who have been very kind to Bridger and his family. We don't feel any resentment towards them and, if anything, there has only been an increase in love between our families as a result of this incident. ”

In a new update, he said he visited his nephew and that the wounds were improving. “He is in a very good mood, and his impressive personality is intact. He can't smile much yet, but he was glad when I read him some of his comments"He detailed.

Among the thousands of reactions, users asked if there was a page to donate to, but the family responded that they preferred shipments to be directed to two organizations that support veterans.

