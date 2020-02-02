The bravest Derbez? Aitana looks skiing and scares their parents

Share it:

We don't know much about the smallest of Derbez, however, every time Aitana It goes to camera shows us how intelligent, bold and brave it is.

Although she is only five years old, the daughter of Eugene Y Alessandra Rosaldo He showed that he has a great ability to ski and a spirit that does not like to be controlled.

In a video, Alessandra He boasted how his little girl enjoys skiing and hates that they try to control her, since her father asked her to stop and she didn't think so.

The actress confessed that Aitana is bold and brave, characteristics that he did not inherit from her, and that is why he makes "My heart goes out every five minutes."

This pirinola fills my heart with love and pride and at the same time makes my heart run out every five minutes of fright with his audacity and courage that of course he did not inherit from me. Here I leave our baby skiing at full speed without fear and even doing courage because ‘my dad told me to brake’, which did not seem like it ”.

In the video, which lasts less than two minutes, you can see Aitana skiing away from everyone. It is remarkable that he enjoys the activity and was not afraid of it, despite the nerves of Eugene, who tries to stay close to her.

At the end of the video, the little girl approaches her mother and very frustrated tells her that her father asked her to stop, causing the laughter of Alessandra, who initially encouraged her by asking: "Who is a ski champion?"

