The brain behind the "Duchess Cocktail" that sparked a doping scandal in Russian sports spoke: "Putin wants me dead"

This is how Grigory Rodchenkov gave the interview to avoid showing his face to the camera (Photo: AP)

"They are my security measures because I face physical threats to be killed". Grigory rodchenkov He is thousands of miles from his homeland, but still makes extraordinary arrangements. Avoid showing any faction of your face today or giving details about where you currently reside. "And I want to live", clarifies after giving details about the procedures he takes to protect his health.

This Russian chemist is a central character in the doping plot in his country that cracked the sports structures of a nation that is usually the main protagonist in the Olympic Games. Five years ago he decided to hide in U.S and denounced interference by the State in the doping program. This former director of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, who later became an informant for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), published the book just a few days ago in the United Kingdom The Rodchenkov case, how I brought down Russia's secret doping empire It has 320 pages.

Now he decided to give an interview to The Associated Press: "Putin, he is quite logical. It separates the opposition into two groups: enemies and traitors ”Rodchenkov stated. " I fall into the category of traitors and all traitors should be beheaded, suppressed, killed. So there's no doubt that he wants me dead ”.

The note had a peculiarity: Rodchenkov used a black balaclava, glasses in the same tone and showed his concern every time some area of ​​his face was seen on camera. He has been out of his country for five years after unveiling the doping method that was “sponsored by the State” – according to the biography of his book – for the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.

He was the brain behind "Duchesse cocktail" (Duchess cocktail) of anabolic steroids that was almost undetectable. In the advance of his book it is announced that there was also manipulation, urine changes and a “complex cover-up” from high places. All that plan was led by Rodchenkov.

The system was cinematographic, according to the story of the AP Agency in the note with Rodchenkov. Russian spies made sure that this cocktail was not detected in anti-doping tests: agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB, for its acronym in Russian) used a hole in the wall of the laboratory in Sochi to exchange the samples that had steroids with clean urine overnight.

Grigory Rodchenkov in the past

The medal table of those 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russian soil had the local delegation above all with 11 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze. Revealing his current identity is still too risky for this chemist-turned-whistleblower, even in a video interview from an undisclosed location. "For me, it was the end of doping control"Rodchenkov said. "If we can do it, why can't others?", reflected on the examinations of professional athletes around the world. The doping cover-up extended beyond the Winter Olympics to the Summer Olympics, the Paralympics, the world athletics championships and all major sports, it reported. AP.

More than 100 Russian athletes were unable to participate in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as a result of this scandal, which still persists today. In December 2019 WADA issued a landmark sanction against Russian sport: exclude Russia from the Olympics for four yearsTherefore, it cannot be in Tokyo 2020 (postponed to 2021) or in the winter edition of Beijing 2022. The decision also extends to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In April of this year, in the face of the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin made the country's infrastructure available to carry out any sporting event that had to be canceled around the world with the intention of leaving this problem behind . It should be noted that beyond the sanction, which was appealed, some Russian athletes can take part in different competitions under the neutral flag if they show that they are not involved in any doping case.

"Sport is part of Putin's policy and to show the West how good Russia is"Rodchenkov stated in his interview. “You cannot trust Russia. One cannot trust the certifying authorities, and (anti-doping) laboratories cannot be allowed to resume their activities for the foreseeable future.”He insisted.

This case around the "Duchesse cocktail" that still keeps the sports world in suspense and even had a correlation with a successful documentary (Ícaro) that was broadcast on the platform Netflix and won the Oscar in 2018 for best documentary.

Grigory Rodchenkov hides his features out of fear (Photo: AP)

