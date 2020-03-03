The Boys will give a lot of prominence to Dark Black in season 2

Share it:

The Serie The boys It has some surprises reserved for its second season and one of the protagonists has wanted to pull the blanket and unveil some of them so that we are going warm in the face of this expected premiere.

Karl Urban has told C2E2 2020 that we will finally see Terror, the inseparable dog that accompanies the character of Butcher in the comics and that in the first season only appears fleetingly during a memory.

Another detail unveiled by the actor concerns Dark Black, a character who has had virtually no prominence in the episodes seen so far but will be the force to beat in the coming ones.

"It's so good. Dark Black threatens very well throughout the series and culminates in a diabolical action that I cannot specify too much right now and you may even find out what his Kryptonite is".

Antony Starr, who plays Patriot in the series, kept saying that Urban is right.

"So is. Dark Black, of all the characters of season 2, perhaps who is written to be the strongest in my opinion. It will be a true hurricane in this second season".

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, added that Dark Black will be scary.

Those who have read the comics will know what the character is saving and what their castmates are talking about. But if this is not the case, wait to see what you have prepared.

At the moment we do not have a confirmed date for the return of the series, but I should be ready to return to Amazon Prime Video throughout this year with new episodes that continue this relatively free and quite celebrated adaptation of the comics.

