The Boys, will a star of the show also return in the third season?

The Boys Season 2 finale is now available on Amazon Prime Video, and if you’ve already seen it, you may be interested in continuing reading to find out which star of the show may (or may not) return third season.

The final series of the second season of The Boys did not disappoint the expectations of the fans of the show, and was able to better conclude the narrative arcs that have characterized the previous episodes, while giving a glimpse of ideas for the future.

Among the shocking moments of the finale, however, there was also the violent departure of Stormfront (Aya cash), neutralized by an attack by Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), in an attempt to free her mother (Shantel VanSanten) from the clutches of the superheroine.

Now, we don’t know for sure what happened to it really Stormfront, but in any case it would be legitimate to ask questions about his possible presence next season.

“I had a fantastic experience on the set of The Boys. My contract has always been valid for one year, so who can tell?“Cash told Comicbook microphones.

“If the writers have something for me, count me there already. I think the Stormfront story was very well told, and the story arc was pretty comprehensive, but if they still want me, I’d be back in a second” conclude.

And you, what do you think? You would like to see Stormfront again in the third season of The Boys? Let us know in the comments.