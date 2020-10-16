The Boys, what will be the fate of Black Noir? Nate Mitchell reveals it to us

Black Noir is certainly the most mysterious character in The Boys, and while almost nothing is known about his superpowers, many assume that he is even the strongest superhero in Vought’s service.

His narrative arc within the Amazon series closes rather abruptly due to Queen Maeve. Indeed in the midst of a fight with Starlight, Black Noir is forced by the Wonder Woman of the Seven to forcibly eat an almond snackand, fruit to which the Super seems to be heavily allergic. This throws him into a very deep coma that portends his death.

Nate Mitchell, interpreter of this controversial character, revealed that his situation certainly appears critical but that, the last word has not yet been said:

“Black Noir is pretty close to death. The anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock were very severe and despite having its own epinephrine auto-injector, thehe situation appears particularly critical. But somehow they managed to stabilize it. He will certainly return in the third season but, nothing will be the same as before “.

Black Noir is therefore still alive even if it is in difficult conditions. It will certainly return in the third season of the show, but as Nate Mitchell suggests will be forever changed by this near-death experience. Meanwhile, if you are curious to find out more about the last episode, take a look at our review on the season finale of The Boys.