The Boys, what is the Patriot’s weakness? Eric Kripke’s answer

Despite the review bombing on Rotten Tomatoes by the public, annoyed by the publication of the episodes on a weekly basis on Amazon Prime Video, the second season of The Boys for the moment it seems to be maintaining expectations. As we know, many characters in the series have obvious points of contact with the Marvel and DC superheroes.

The Patriot, for example, played by Antony Starr, seems largely based on the character of Superman. Unlike the good Clark Kent, however, the leader of the Seven is completely insane, but he looks just as much strong and unstoppable.

In a recent interview with Collider, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke also spoke of the Patriot (Homelander in the original language), his mortality and possible weaknesses, explaining that these aspects have been discussed a lot in the writers’ room, and that the same Antony Starr is aware of this. While physically extraordinary, he revealed, the character’s vulnerability lies in his state of mind.

“There are currently no physical defects, but there are so many psychological, which is what we aim for “ Kripke said. “Anthony has said several times, and I agree, that the Patriot is the weaker character of the show. So the point is not so much: How do we physically stop it? Because there are so many ways to stop it psychologically. He finds hers so hateful human vulnerability and he hates that part of himself, yet he is part of what he is. “

It will therefore be interesting to find out how this aspect will be treated in the second season of The Boys. For more insights on the series, we refer to Karen Fukunara’s comment on the twist of the second season of The Boys.