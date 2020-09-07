The Boys, the TV series: here is the game from the authors of Al Bano vs Dinos and Capramento

Share it:

Season 2 of The Boys has recently landed in the Amazon Prime Video virtual catalog. Waiting to learn what the turning points will be in the home straight with the next episodes, a video game dedicated to the series makes its appearance.

The name of the creators may not be entirely new to you: we are in fact talking about the team made up of Manolo “The_Oluk” Saviantoni (Pixel Artist) Samuele Sciacca (development) e Jeff Sisti (Sound Designer) former creators of the phenomenon Al Bano vs Dinos and Capramento starring Vittorio Sgarbi. After the two peculiar productions, the team has in fact created a fan game dedicated to The Boys.

Presenting it to the public through their social channels, the authors outline the picture of a challenge based on alertness, in which players will have to try to beat the opponent quickly to defeat him with the power of their middle finger. The game created by The Oluk can be enjoyed both in single and through two-player challenges. If you are curious to test it, there is nothing left to do but play The Boys Fan Game, you can also find the link in the post below.

In closing, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of the new episodes of The Boys Season 2, by Gabriele Laurino, the series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.