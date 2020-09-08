The Boys, the Super land in Rome in the hilarious parody of Le Coliche and Max Pezzali

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To solve the problems that torment a metropolis like Rome – traffic, potholes, shortages of public transport … – it would perhaps take a gang of superheroes, like those of The Boys. If this were the case, however, the Eternal City would also lose part of its charm, and for comedians it would be difficult to find ideas to make irony.

The new video by Colic, the duo of comedians and youtubers formed by the brothers Fabrizio and Claudio Colica. The video, also visible in the news, serves to promote the second season of The Boys, the streamed series on Amazon Prime Video that captured a record score on Rotten Tomatoes despite audience review bombing, who didn’t like the fact that the new episodes are released with weekly.

He also appears in the movie of Le Coliche Max Pezzali, which announces the news to the two boys: Vought is about to land in Rome, and thanks to the Super the city will become much safer, efficient and livable. For them, however, this is not good news at all: the city would become, they say, too similar to Milan, and above all, having nothing more to criticize and about which ironize, the ideas for their work would end up running out.

Thus, on the notes of the success of Max Pezzali (at the time with the 883) They killed Spider-Man, whose text has been modified for the occasion, Fabrizio and Claudio go around Rome to KO the superheroes, because “Roma it’s full of problems, but leave it as it is. “

For more insights into season 2 of The BoysMeanwhile, we refer to Eric Kripke’s recent statements on the Patriot.