The Boys, the spin-off will be a parody of the X-Men: new details!

A few days ago, a surprise spin-off of The Boys was announced, which as known will be set in the only American college designed exclusively for young superheroes run by Vought International.

The series is described partly as a teen series and partly as Hunger Games and will reportedly maintain the “heart, satire and vulgarity“of the parent series. Although the show is primarily a new creation, the creator of The Boys Eric Kripke has revealed which part of the comic series he will draw inspiration from when they start working on it.

“I would say that the spin-off will be vaguely inspired by an element already present in the comics, or the G-Men“Kripke told TheWrap.”We used those stories as a starting point, a bit like we did with The Boys, where in a sense we take an initial idea and then develop it according to our needs.“.

For those unfamiliar with the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the G-Men represent a parody of Marvel’s X-Men present in the world of the comic series.

“We were talking about the comic and we stumbled upon this idea and were so excited we pitched it to Amazon“, Kripke added.”Because we think there is a real opportunity to explore another part of the Vought world. But probably most importantly, the opportunity to do a show you don’t see often, to bring the atmosphere of The Boys into college. And in that way really address the problems of a real college and explore what it means to be that age.“

