The Boys, Supernatural's Jensen Ackles joins season 3!

After the recent addition of Shawn Ashmore to the cast of The Boys 2, the Amazon series has announced a surprising new entry in view of the already confirmed third season: the Supernatural star Jensen Ackles.

"I kept wondering what I'm going to do when Supernatural finally comes to an end this year. Then I realized." wrote the actor on Instagram, where he shared a video in which he browses the pages of the comic by Gareth Ennis and Darick Robertson from which the series is based.

Ackles will take on the role of Soldier Boy (in the Italian version Soldatino), the "original superhero". After fighting in World War II, Soldier Boy became the first celebrated superior and maintained his status in American culture for decades. In short, a Captain America in The Boys sauce.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy and impossible dream: to provide Jensen Ackles with a paid job" joked showrunner Eric Kripke, who previously collaborated with the actor on Supernatural, of which he is the creator. "I am happy to say that the dream has come true. Jensen is a fantastic actor, and an even better person, smells of chocolate and chips, and I regard him as a brother. As Soldier Boy, the first real superhero, he will lead to the role the right humor, pathos and a sense of danger. I can't wait to meet him again on set, and see him bring some Supernatural to The Boys. "

The second season will debut on Amazon Prime Video next September 4th. In the meantime, we leave you to the exciting official trailer of The Boys 2.