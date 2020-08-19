The Boys star Karl Urban will return as Judge Dredd? Here is the answer!

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview Karl Urban, star of The Lord of the Rings and acclaimed TV series The Boys, spoke about the possibility of reprising his iconic role as Judge Dredd, played in 2012 in the film Dredd – The Judge of the Apocalypse.

Eight years after the troubled cinecomic as known a sequel has not yet been announced, but ComicBook spoke to Urban about the possibility of playing Butcher and Dredd at the same time, and the star said:

"Yes, I sure hope so, that would be great, wouldn't it? I'd love to get into those boots again, so we'll have to wait and see"Urban said.

Although over the years it has built up a respectable reputation, also due to the rumors that over the years have indicated Alex Garland as the project's 'ghost director', Dredd – The Judge of the Apocalypse – which arrived in Italy only in 2019 and only for the home-video market – did not generate good numbers at the box office; Urban himself, in the past, had indicated marketing as one of the biggest problems of the film:

"Dredd represented a marketing failure. I saw the monitoring of that film weeks before it came out and the fundamental problem was that no one knew it was going to come out! The proof of its popularity lies in the fact that once it came out on DVD and Blu-ray sold 750,000 copies in the first week alone in North America alone. It was clear to me that by then the public had found out about his existence. "

Waiting for news on the film sequel, we remind you that the franchise should also continue with a TV series.