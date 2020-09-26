The Boys, Shawn Ashmore on who would win in a fight between the Ice Man and Torch

Superhero vs. superhero … Who would win in a fight between the Ice Man and Torch, the characters played by Shawn Ashmore in X-Men and The Boys? The actor has his say on the matter.

There are some actors who know about superheroes, if only for the fact that they have played several.

This is the case of Chris Evans (Captain America, The Human Torch), or Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern, Deadpool), but it is also the case of Shawn Ashmore, who after giving his face to the Bobby Drake / Iceman from the X-Men films, joined the second season of The Boys as Torch (Lamplighter in the original).

His debut on the show came in fact in conjunction with the sixth episode available from yesterday on Amazon Prime Video.

Thus, the customary question for these occasions was also addressed to him: who would win in a fight between the Ice Man and Torch?

“So to be honest, I think the Ice Man would win. I believe the victory would be his“Ashmore states, adding”But I’ll tell you this, Torch would play dirty. So, it could have an advantage. I do not know. If we put it in terms of abilities and powers, then surely the Ice Man. But perhaps Fiaccola would be smarter and could dominate it“.

And you, what do you think? Who would win between these two Super heroes? Let us know in the comments.