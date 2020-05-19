The Boys series showrunner promises season 2 premiere date to be announced soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New episodes of the series should be ready before the end of the year The Boys, one of the original productions from Amazon Studios that has performed best in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Now it is Eric Kripke, showrunner of the series, who updates the status of the production of the new chapters and promises that we will soon have a definitive date for the premiere of them.

“You asked me a lot, so here is an update on The Boys: We are finishing season 2 by telecommuting. There are still some special and sound effects to finish, but we are very close. The release date (and other pretty cool shits) will be announced soon.”

For the new episodes, we will have some faces like Patton Oswalt, who joins the project in a role that has not yet been released. Aya Cash as Stormfront, Goran Višnjić as Alistair Adana, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman will also be there on the newcomer’s list.

We have been promised that for the second season the series will level up and be more intense, more ambitious, more insane, and more focused on its characters. The potential of the series is there and already in the first season, we were able to see something different from what cinema and television offer us today when it comes to adapting superheroes.