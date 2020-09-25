The Boys, sensational! Amazon announces Hunger Games-inspired spin-off series: details

As if to celebrate the release of the new weekly episode, Amazon Prime Video announced that the narrative universe of The Boys will expand with the arrival of a new TV series, which will serve as an official spin-off to the show with Patriot e Billy Butcher.

The news comes just under three weeks before the premiere of the second season of the series, based on the New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. According to the production study, the second season had the most watched global launch ever for an Amazon original series ever, with views up 89% from the first season.

As known, the main series has already been renewed for a third season, while the spin-off just announced – still untitled – it will be set in the only American college designed exclusively for young superheroes run by Vought International. The show is described as an irreverent series, rated R and meant to explore the lives of individuals filled not only with superpowers but also with hormones, as they test their physical, sexual and moral skills, competing for the best contracts in the best. city. In part university show, in part Hunger Games, wholeheartedly, The Boys satire and raunch.

Craig Rosenberg is writing the pilot and will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, while the creator of The Boys Eric Kripke he will be executive producer with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg e James Weaver di Point Gray Pictures.

