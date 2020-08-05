The Boys returns to action in Season 2's explosive trailer

Share it:

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the awaited second season of The Boys, which will be streamed on September 4th. The series, conceived by Eric Kripke and based on the comics of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shows the dark side of superheroes, their vices and defects that the multinational Vought American tries to cover.

The images, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, follow the publication of a short clip that took place a few days ago and show some dynamics action sequences. At the same time, they seem to indicate a darker mood, which according to some anticipations should characterize the second season of The Boys.

They are part of the cast of the series Amazon Prime Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Elisabeth Shue, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell. In the second season there will also be more space for Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian). Her character, Edgar, head of Vought, will apparently have strong contrasts with Homelander.

A few days ago Eric Kripke had anticipated that the new season of The Boys she would also deal with current issues such as white suprematism, the systemic racism "and all those things that really suck". According to Aya Cash, in fact, the beauty of science fiction is the impossibility of examining the current issues from the right distance.